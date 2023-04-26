India jumps six places to rank 38 out of 139 in Logistics Performance Index 2023

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India has improved its position in the logistics ranking of the World Bank, by jumping six places to rank 38 out of 139 countries in the 7th edition of Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023).

On four out of six LPI indicators, India has seen remarkable improvement on the back of various initiatives being implemented over the past few years, official sources said.

The World Bank has acknowledged India's efforts towards increasing logistics efficiency, they added.

The LPI index is a perception-based survey conducted across select stakeholders dealing with respective countries.

Sources said that India's performance has improved owing to some key reforms undertaken by the government in the last few years.

In September 2022, the Centre had launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) which acts as a guiding document for states seeking to formulate their own logistics policy.

As many as 19 states have notified their logistics policy under it till date.

In October 2021, the government had launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) towards a coordinated approach and leveraging technology for infrastructure planning and development.

Other initiatives like Sagarmala also aim to improve connectivity to ports and reduce cargo dwell time and Bharatmala, which focusses on improving road connectivity of major corridors, have played a pivotal role in improving India's logistics efficiency.

