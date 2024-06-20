Pay Commission for staff of aided educational institutions in Punjab: Cheema

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Thursday said the government has given in-principle approval regarding the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for employees of aided educational institutions.

Cheema in a statement said the decision would benefit the employees of aided schools and colleges under the Departments of School Education, Technical Education and Industrial Training, non-teaching staff of these institutes under the Higher Education Department, and also retirees of aided schools.

“The Administrative Departments have been directed to issue notifications for implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission of the employees of aided institutions and retirees of aided schools,” he said.

The Administrative Departments will examine the financial statements of the last three years of all the aided schools and colleges so as to correctly assess the deficit analysis and to send a detailed proposal giving financial implications.

“After considering the Administrative Departments’ proposal, the Finance Department will give financial sanction to these institutions,” said the Finance Minister.

He emphasised the government's commitment to improve education in the state.

“The education sector will not face any dearth of funds,” said the Finance Minister, adding, “We’ve witnessed a revolution in education these past two years, and we'll continue taking steps to ensure quality education for future generations.”

