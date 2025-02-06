Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh announces bid for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, has officially announced her decision to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday.

While she has not yet disclosed the constituency or party, she confirmed that discussions are ongoing with multiple political parties.

She emphasised that the final decision regarding her candidacy would be made after consultations with the party leadership.

While interacting with the media persons at Suryapura block in Rohtas district, Jyoti Singh hinted at contesting from the Karakat or Dehri Assembly constituency.

She attended a school inauguration ceremony where she was warmly welcomed by supporters at Bangla Chowk, Suryapura.

"At present, we are talking to the various political parties. Once, it is finalised, I will join the party first followed by the announcement of the seat," Jyoti said.

"Due to lack of time, I am not able to go to Patna. As soon as the meeting with any party would finalise, I would announce my seat," she said.

In recent times, Jyoti Singh has been actively engaging with the public in the Karakat and Dehri Assembly constituencies.

Her increased presence in these areas has led to speculation about her potential candidacy from one of these constituencies.

During her visits, she recently praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his efforts in ensuring women's safety in the state, highlighting the sense of security that women feel under his governance.

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Jyoti Singh's potential entry into politics has become a topic of discussion in political circles, with many awaiting further announcements regarding her political affiliations and choice of constituency.

Pawan Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Karakat -- and came second, ahead of NDA's Upendra Kushwaha.

Despite losing to CPI-ML's Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha, he gave an impressive performance in his debut electoral battle.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Jyoti Singh's political move adds a new dynamic to the contest, particularly in Karakat and Dehri, where her husband's popularity may play a crucial role.

