Pawan Kalyan seeks severe punishment for man in rape-murder of 3-year-old child

Amaravati, May 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday asked the authorities to ensure severe punishment to the culprit in three-year-old child’s rape and murder in YSR Kadapa district.

He urged the Law, Police, and Home Ministry to ensure that the perpetrator gets the most severe punishment possible, sending a clear message that such acts will not be accepted. “This is a time to take immediate, decisive action to ensure our children's protection,” the Jana Sena leader said in a statement.

A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 26-year-old man in YSR Kadapa district last week. The incident occurred when the parents of the girl were busy at a marriage function of their relatives.

According to police, the accused was a relative of the girl. The accused was playing with the girl during the marriage function. He was in an inebriated condition. He allegedly lured the girl by offering her a banana to an isolated area and committed the crime.

Pawan Kalyan expressed heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and promised them that the government will support them. “We will take full responsibility for ensuring that justice is done swiftly and that this awful crime does not go unpunished,” he said.

The Deputy CM asked how long such heinous crimes against innocent children will continue. He said those who commit such monstrous acts that bring shame to an entire society must be punished with the utmost severity.

“Just four days ago, in Kambaladinne village, Mylavaram Mandal, YSR Kadapa district, a 3-year-old innocent child became a victim of a horrific assault and murder. The shock of this tragedy is deepened by the fact that the accused is a relative of the family. This incident has shaken our sense of humanity. I have been briefed by the officials regarding the incident,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said the accused has already been arrested, and a case under the POCSO Act has been filed. A thorough investigation is underway.

“I recall protesting after the brutal Kathua case, where a child Asifa was raped and murdered, demanding that such incidents never be repeated. Yet, these inhuman acts continue. It raises a serious question: Have we done enough to instil fear in those who dare commit such crimes?” he asked.

