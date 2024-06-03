Pavail Gulati embarks on a physical transformation for ‘Deva’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who is known for 'Thappad', 'Ghost Stories', 'Made in Heaven', and others, has embarked on an inspiring fitness journey. He is transitioning from a slender build to achieving a muscular body for his part in the upcoming film 'Deva'.

The actor, who essays the role of a cop in 'Deva', has so far gained 3 kg and has cut down on fat.

Reflecting on his transformative journey, the actor shared: "In the pursuit of embodying my character in 'Deva', I've embarked on a transformative fitness journey. This journey has been about more than just transforming my physique; it's been about discipline, trying new things."

Pavail further mentioned that he has been working to gain muscle weight to compliment the role of a cop in the film.

"I have so far gained around 3 kg of muscle and cut down on fat! Extremely hard for me because I have a tendency to lose weight! I have been training with Amar Pendunkar to achieve the fitness that is required for the movie and my role,” he added.

'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor. It is directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his gripping storytelling and dynamic visuals.

The film is touted to be an action thriller, with Shahid and Pavail pulling off high-octane action sequences.

