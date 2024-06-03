One trapped miner found dead in coal mine flood in China

Jinan, June 3 (IANS) One trapped miner, previously reported missing in a flooded coal mine in eastern China's Shandong province, has been found dead by rescuers, according to the latest development briefed by officials on the ground.

The mine tunnel was cleared of flood water by 4 a.m. on Monday, but was still clogged with a large amount of slit, reported Xinhua news agency.

The dredging work by the rescuers began on Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.

According to the officials, they will persist in their efforts to locate the trapped miners and prevent secondary accidents.

The flooding occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang County, in Tai'an. Among the ten people working underground, two managed to escape, while eight were trapped.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.