Patron of the India-NZ Business Council, Bhav Dhillon discusses meeting Aamir Khan and Bollywood’s collaboration with New Zealand

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bhav Dhillon, Patron of the India NZ Business Council opened up about his experiences meeting Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan in Mumbai. He shared his thoughts on the growing influence of Bollywood in New Zealand.

Bhav reflected on how the Indian film industry is making its mark globally and its impact on audiences in the region. When asked about his experience meeting Bollywood celebrities, Bhav shared his excitement and the enriching conversations he had. He told IANS, “Bollywood and New Zealand have a very strong connection. A lot of Bollywood films have been shot in New Zealand, and New Zealand is known as one of the most beautiful places on earth. Bollywood is an integral part of our relationship, and we want to encourage more Bollywood films to come to New Zealand for filming. That was one of the main topics we discussed.”

Dhillon added, “The focus is on promoting New Zealand and strengthening the ties between our two countries. Bollywood plays an important role in this relationship.” When asked about his meeting with Aamir, Bhav shared his admiration for the superstar.

“Aamir is a superstar of the highest calibre. Every interaction with him is truly invaluable. Our meeting went very well, and it was a memorable experience, as always.”

Further, Bhav Dhillon emphasized the significant role Bollywood plays in New Zealand’s economy, stating that its involvement is not just important for the film industry but also crucial for boosting the local economy.

He highlighted New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, which make it an ideal filming location, and pointed out that the country’s unique backdrop holds considerable appeal for Bollywood productions. According to Dhillon, this growing collaboration benefits not only the film sector but also tourism and local businesses, creating a strong, mutually advantageous connection between the two industries.

Bhav Dhillon also spoke about the growing popularity of Bollywood movies in New Zealand. He shared that Hindi films have attracted a diverse audience, with not only the Indian diaspora but also many local New Zealanders embracing the colourful storytelling and unique cultural elements they bring.

“New Zealand has a strong Indian diaspora, especially in Auckland, where 11% of the population is of Indian origin. This makes Bollywood a significant market in New Zealand. However, Bollywood is no longer limited to just the Indian community; it is now reaching mainstream audiences. For instance, we also have a large Malaysian population, and Malaysians love Bollywood films. The general public in New Zealand is increasingly interested in Bollywood as well,” he explained.

On March 19, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, along with a battery of delegates, met Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker to explore exciting opportunities for film destination collaborations.

A source close to the development disclosed that the Prime Minister extended a personal invitation to the celebrities, urging them to consider New Zealand as a prime destination for Indian film productions.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher, also shared a picture with them on social media and wrote, “The film scene brings money into our economy, which creates jobs and grows incomes – and I want to see more of that. So it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do!”

