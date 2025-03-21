Cong claims MP CM making 'biased' fund allocation, BJP denies

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) The opposition Congress claimed on Friday that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was "biased" in allocating development funds for the MLAs in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, State Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that BJP MLAs are being provided Rs 15 crore to carry out development projects.

"However, the state government has been biased in allocating funds for Assembly constituencies represented by Congress MLAs," he said.

Patwari also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yadav, saying he should "remember the constitutional oath and give equal funds to all Assembly constituencies for the public interest".

"The government has allocated Rs 15 crore for each Assembly constituency represented by BJP MLAs and they have received the same amount under development projects for this year. However, Congress MLAs are yet to receive Rs 15 crore for development projects," Patwari said.

Later, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said the development fund should not be allocated based on party, all MLAs have equal rights.

"Why were Congress MLAs not getting Rs 15 crore or 30 crore when BJP MLAs have been given? This is injustice with the people of Assembly seats being represented by the opposition," Singh added.

Former Minister Singh, the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, also said that Chief Minister Yadav had promised to give Rs 15 crore to every MLA during a meeting last year.

"I have also said in the House that Chief Minister Yadav had promised that the government will give Rs 15 crore for development works. Why Congress MLAs were being deprived of funds for their constituencies," he said.

However, the ruling BJP has ruled out Congress' allegation, saying that all MLAs are given equal funds.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who is also the state's Finance Minister said, "Congress has made wrong allegation. The government gives equal funds to each MLA. The fund is allocated based on performance and work reports of MLAs, and not on the basis of the political party."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.