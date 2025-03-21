Physios knew about it; I'm still doing rehab: Khawaja on being accused of faking injury to attend F1 race

Brisbane, March 21 (IANS) Australia’s veteran Test opener Usman Khawaja lashed out over comments made by his state team Queensland's head of cricket on missing a crucial Sheffield Shield game, saying that the rumour about not wanting to play had left him disheartened.

Joe Dawes, the Queensland Cricket general manager, had claimed on Wednesday that Khawaja did not have any hamstring issues that they were aware of, as the veteran opener did out for the side in their game against South Australia, and flew to Melbourne to watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

"Joey said that the medical staff had no idea. That is 100% wrong. I've talked to both our physios. I've talked to the Australian physio. I was talking to the Australian physio the whole time. It's on our athlete management system (AMS). My hammy is reported.

"Everything is there. Everyone knew about it. That was probably one of the most shocking things I heard. It was really disappointing because it's categorically untrue. So I just wanted to clear that up, that the physios 100% knew about my hammy injury.

"To be honest, the other bit about me not wanting to play for Queensland was probably the most disheartening thing. The amount I've given to Queensland, just like Joey would have given too, you give your heart and soul. You can tell I get a bit emotional; you give a heart and soul for this organisation," said Khawaja to reporters on Friday.

He also revealed that Cricket Australia knew of his plan to attend the grand prix and that he was still doing his rehab when in Melbourne. "I talked to Andrew McDonald yesterday, and he's like, 'Uzzie, what you do with your spare time I have no issue with whatsoever'. I either go home and curl up in a ball or I go watch F1 at the end of the day.

"I'm still doing my rehab. I still got three gym sessions in while I was away in Melbourne. I still look after my body. It's not by any coincidence that I'm 38 years old and still playing cricket. Behind the scenes I do a lot of work, and I'm very professional about what I do.”

"So, look, I understand people look at it and they don't have all the facts, and the optics look bad. But I think that's what was frustrating me, and that's why I wanted to speak out. I'm not the guy who holds grudges. I'm happy to do what's best for Queensland cricket always," he concluded.

