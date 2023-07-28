Patna Prof 'molests' Delhi doctor on flight, arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested a professor from Patna who allegedly molested a woman doctor board a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight earlier this week, officials said here on Friday.

The accused, identified as 47-year-old Rohit Shrivastava, and the 24-year-old woman were seated next to each other on the flight that took off at around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning from New Delhi.

As per the victim’s complaint, the accused touched her inappropriately with maliciois intent, shortly before the flight was preparing to land in Mumbai.

Taking strong umbrage, the doctor and professor had a loud altercation, and the victim informed the flight crew.

After the flight landed, they were taken to the Sahar Police Station which registered a complaint of sexual harassment against the professor, invoking IPC Sections. 354 and 354A and arrested him, said the official.

On Thursday, he was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody and later granted him bail even as further investigations are underway.

An IndiGo official said that the airline is likely to issue a statement on the incident later Friday.

