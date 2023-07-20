Patna HC acquits three serving life sentence in Aditya Sachdeva murder case

Patna July 20 (IANS) The Patna High Court on Thursday acquitted three persons who were serving life imprisonment in the Aditya Kumar Sachdeva murder case in Gaya.

An appeal was filed in the high court challenging the conviction by the additional sessions judge of the district court in 2017.

The high court bench of Justice A.M. Badar and Justice Harish Kumar gave benefit of doubt to accused Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky, Rajiv Kumar alias Teni Yadav and Rajesh Kumar.

The incident took place in May 2016 in Gaya when Aditya Sachdeva (18) was killed in a road rage. The family members of the deceased had levelled murder charges against the three accused, following which the Gaya district court held them guilty for the murder of Aditya Sachdeva.

The Patna High Court on Thursday acquitted them in the absence of adequate evidence, which the prosecutors and district police failed to produce in the court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.