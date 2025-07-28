Patna drowns again: Waterlogging paralyses city; rivers rise across Bihar after 12 hours of rain

Patna, July 28 (IANS) After 12 hours of continuous rain, Patna witnessed massive waterlogging on Monday, bringing the city to a virtual standstill.

From roads to Railways, the flood-like conditions exposed once again administrative failures in monsoon preparedness, despite repeated promises by civic authorities.

Knee-deep water flooded high-profile areas, including Dak Bungalow Road, Patna Junction, Boring Road, Rajendra Nagar, and Station Road, crippling both road and rail connectivity.

Due to continuous rain, schools remained inaccessible as school vans failed to arrive on time. Office-goers remained trapped in their homes due to submerged roads.

Children and the elderly found it nearly impossible to step outside.

Roads resembled small rivers, with vehicles breaking down and pedestrians navigating with extreme caution, fearing uncovered drains and potential electric shocks.

A resident of Rajendra Nagar said, “We are not afraid of the rain, we are afraid of what lies beneath the water — drains, potholes, and live wires. This is not nature’s fury, it’s civic negligence.”

"Every year, the Municipal Corporation claims to clean drains, deploy pumps, and set up control rooms. Yet, within just hours of heavy rain, those claims are washed away. What remains is frustration, gridlock, and a sense of betrayal," said a commuter, Sailesh Kumar.

The monsoon deluge has also pushed up the water levels of several rivers across Bihar.

The Ganga River has crossed the danger level at both Digha Ghat and Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

At Digha Ghat, the Ganga is 13 cm above the danger mark, while at Gandhi Ghat, it is 53 cm above, causing floodwaters to rapidly spread in low lying areas like Diara, Maner, Danapur, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, and Daniyawan.

Gandak River is nearing the danger level at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall and winds up to 40 kmph in 19 districts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Red alerts for heavy rain have been issued for Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj, with warnings of lightning and thunderstorms.

As rivers swell and rain shows no signs of stopping, Bihar stares at a prolonged monsoon emergency.

