Past not only about history, but gives ideas to deal with today’s world: Odisha Guv

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday suggested that Odisha can strengthen its historical ties with Southeast Asian countries by enhancing port infrastructure, adopting green shipping, and promoting digital and cultural connectivity.

During his address at the valedictory ceremony of the 3rd International Conference on Indian Cultural Heritage (ICICH) held in Bhubaneswar, Kambhamapati suggested that modern nations can learn new ideas from their glorious heritage.

“The past is not just about history, but gives us useful ideas for dealing with today’s world,” said Kambhampati.

The Governor also emphasised the enduring relevance of Odisha’s maritime heritage in promoting connectivity, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Speaking on the theme “Kalinga and Southeast Asia: The Civilisation Connect,” Kambhampati stated that the legacy of ancient Kalinga’s maritime endeavours offers important lessons for Southeast Asia in addressing environmental and developmental challenges.

“Odisha’s rich history of maritime trade, exploration, and cultural exchange with countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam is not just a matter of pride but a guide for contemporary regional cooperation,” he remarked.

He praised the collaborative efforts of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Utkal University, and the Institute of Media Studies for organising the conference, calling it a meaningful step in reconnecting with Odisha’s glorious past.

The Governor noted that Kalinga, now Odisha, had strong maritime and cultural ties with Southeast Asia for over two thousand years.

“People from this region travelled widely, establishing links whose influence can still be seen today in architecture, inscriptions, customs, and place names,” he said.

He emphasised that Kalinga’s maritime network played a major role in the spread of Indian culture and religion.

“Temples like Angkor Wat in Cambodia and Borobudur in Indonesia show influences of Kalinga’s temple architecture. The spread of the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Sanskrit, and the celebration of festivals like Nyepi in Indonesia and Pchum Ben in Cambodia, reflect deep-rooted cultural bonds,” he said.

These exchanges, he added, were based on mutual respect and enriched local traditions.

He also stressed the need for joint research and heritage education to instil pride in future generations.

Among others who addressed the occasion were Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former Foreign Secretary of India Lalit Mansingh, Principal Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, and Chairman of the One Asia Foundation, Patita Paban Mishra. The vote of thanks was delivered by Professor Upendra Padhi, Chairman of the 3rd ICICH.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.