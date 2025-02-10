Parul Gulati all set to showcase her new side in Barun Sobti’s period drama ‘Donali’

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati is set to join forces with Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma for an upcoming period drama series titled “Donali.”

Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the series promises to bring the gritty and intense world of the region to life. Confirming her role, Parul shared, “Donali is a project close to E Niwas’ heart. My character is layered and fierce in the narrative. I am looking forward to showcasing a new side of me to the audience through this character.”

She added, “Also, to share screen with such a talented cast is like Chunky sir, Barun and Divyendu only promises a great experience for me as an artist. This story has a very emotional angle to it as well and I am very excited about it.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker E Niwas, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Chunky Pandey, Divyendu Sharma, Barun Sobti, Sandhya Mridul and Parul, among others.

The series, filmed extensively in Gwalior, beautifully captures the raw and rugged charm of locations such as Gwalior, Panihar, and other small towns, enhancing the authenticity of its storyline. Reports suggest that Chunky Pandey and Parul Gulati will take on the roles of dacoits.

"Donali," set to release later this year, will offer an immersive look into the complex lives of Chambal’s dacoits, exploring their struggles during a tumultuous period in history.

Parul Gulati, an actress and entrepreneur, is known for her diverse roles in popular shows such as “POW,” “Girls Hostel,” “Selection Day,” “Illegal,” and “Made in Heaven.” “Donali” marks her first lead role in a series. The actress was recently seen in Aban Bharucha Deohans’s mystery thriller “Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout” alongside Manoj Bajpayee and in “Blue Tick,” starring Siddharth Nigam.

-IANS

ps/

