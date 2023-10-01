Partying students post videos on Instagram, K’taka Police raid bar & detain them

Udupi (Karnataka) Oct 1 (IANS) After some students posted pictures and videos of a party at a bar, the Karnataka Police conducted a raid there and detained the group in Karnataka's Udupi district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Manipal police station. According to police, the students were smoking hookah, consuming liquor and partying without permission at the S. Stacy bar in Vidyanagar near Manipal.

The students had posted pictures of the party late in the night on their Instagram handles. The police on weekend patrolling got alerted about the incident and raided the bar.

The raid was conducted by a team led by the Manipal Circle Inspector and the students were detained. The case has been slapped on the owner of the bar for permitting a DJ party.

The police are on high alert as the incidents of attacks on pubs and bars attended by students are targeted by Hindu activists in the coastal region. The region is also considered communally sensitive.

The police stated that the students belong to a reputed college in Manipal and hail from all various parts of the country.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.