Parliamentarians hail Union Budget 2025; praise income tax relief for middle class

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Parliamentarians lauded the Union Budget 2025, highlighting key provisions aimed at supporting the middle class, boosting infrastructure, and promoting economic growth.

While the budget has drawn appreciation for its inclusive development approach, special mentions were made for the provisions benefiting Bihar, a state that has seen significant focus this year.

Chirag Paswan, MP and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)'.

"I would like to thank PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for this 'Viksit Bharat' ambition. This budget will give strength to that aim. Being from Bihar, I again thank them for highlighting the development of infrastructure, expansion of airports, and the mention of Makhana, which is majorly produced in Bihar," Paswan said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also welcomed the budget, particularly for its focus on Bihar’s development.

"We see this as a very welcome step. The government consistently gives priority to Bihar. Last year, we saw several packages for Magadh, and this year, Mithilanchal received significant attention.

"The food processing industry has been boosted, greenfield airports will be constructed, and IITs will be developed. This is very welcome, and I wholeheartedly support this budget," Choudhary remarked.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the budget against critics who linked the announcements to Bihar's upcoming elections.

"This is a well-drafted and thoughtful budget. There are claims that these favours are because of elections in Bihar, but that is not the truth. So what if elections are coming? Bihar deserves these developments regardless," Prasad stated.

BJP leaders also expressed their appreciation. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar praised the tax exemptions in the budget, saying, "The exemption given to annual income up to twelve lakh rupees is a significant relief. I would like to thank PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for this, as I belong to a middle-class family. The people will keep saying 'thank you', and the entire country will express its gratitude."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma lauded the budget’s focus on the middle class and exports. "This budget shapes a golden history for the middle class. It focusses on increasing income while also implementing measures to boost exports. The Export Promotion Mission aims to make essential items like clothes, mobiles, TVs, and LCDs more affordable," Sharma said.

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP, called the budget aligned with PM Modi’s vision of inclusive development. "The exemption of taxes on incomes up to twelve lakh rupees will undoubtedly provide significant relief to the poor and middle class," Khandelwal stated.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also praised the Union Budget and said, "It is a very good budget, a very positive budget."

Overall, the Union Budget 2025 has been welcomed by parliamentarians for its economic measures and focus on development, especially infrastructure, taxation, and the middle class.

