Parliament adjourned sine die

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The five-day special session of the Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day before its scheduled close.

The session which began at the old Parliament building on September 18 and shifted to the new building on the next day, was supposed to go till September 22.

The historic Women's Reservation Bill, provinding 33 per cent quota to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, was debated and passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.