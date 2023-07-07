Parizaad Kolah: Watching Kapil Sharma's journey has brought so much laughter in my life

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Anchor Parizaad Kolah has spoken about how proud she feels seeing actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's achievement.

She would be seen talking about him during 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. It will host renowned female anchors - Mini Mathur, Renuka Sahane, Richa Anirudh, Parizaad Kolah, and Deepti Bhatnagar, this weekend.

Amidst the fun conversation, Parizaad talks about the journey of Kapil from the 'Laughter Challenge Show' till successfully hosting his own show.

"I am truly proud of Kapil's success. It's amazing how far he has come since our days on the 'Laughter Challenge Show' I still remember being the host back then, and now, sitting here on his show, it feels surreal.'

"Watching Kapil's journey has brought so much laughter into my life, it has even strengthened my core muscles (laughs). But beyond the laughter, I genuinely feel a sense of pride today," said Parizaad.

"We started our journey together on that stage, and I distinctly recall introducing Kapil Sharma to the audience. Now, after all these years, hearing him mention my name fills me with immense joy. I am genuinely happy and tremendously proud of you, Kapil," she added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony TV.

