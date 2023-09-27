Pariva Pranati is proud to break taboo around breast cancer with her ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ character

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana in the television show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, is proud to break the taboo around breast cancer with her role.

In recent episodes of the show, the audience witnessed how Vandana (played by Pariva Pranati) was diagnosed with breast cancer and decided to proceed with the treatment.

Breast cancer is a susceptible topic that must be dealt with utmost care and the show promises to highlight the same with a sense of responsibility and commitment, considering the sentiments and feelings attached to them.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can see the chemotherapy's adverse effects on Vandana, resulting in her hair loss. The transformation for the character’s look was achieved through the use of prosthetics.

Talking about the recent track, Pariva said: "Portraying someone suffering from cancer was a very emotional and entirely new journey for me. While preparing for the scenes where I had to bear a bald look, I thoroughly researched what goes into the process of chemotherapy and its effects on the patient."

The actress said: “It was a rollercoaster ride for everyone on set because my appearance evoked strong emotions in everyone. Nonetheless, it makes me proud to portray such a character working to break the taboo surrounding such issues concerning women."

For her, getting the prosthetics in place was a challenging experience as it required significant time and was a lengthy process to execute.

“However, beyond that, the real challenge began once we started shooting. The temperature had to be kept cold, or the prosthetics would start melting; this posed a task for everyone on set, as we had to shoot for more than 12 hours with the prosthetics in place," she added.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

