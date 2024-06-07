Paritosh Tripathi, Sagar Karande & Hemangi Kavi join forces for 'Husband, Wife Aur Padosi' gag

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Sagar Karande and Hemangi Kavi have teamed up for their unique 'Husband, Wife aur Padosi' gag on the new episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

The upcoming episode is themed as 'Games Night', wherein the 'fun'tastic comedians will play hilarious games, coupled with gags and quirky one-liners.

In the 'Husband, Wife aur Padosi' gag, Hemangi will play the wife, who sneaks in some delicious food for her husband, essayed by Sagar. Just as they are about to dig in, their pesky neighbour, portrayed by Paritosh, joins them uninvited.

The couple hilariously scrambles to hide their food and get him out of the house. Chaos ensues as the neighbour finally discovers the hidden feast, prompting the couple to chase him in comical pursuit.

Elaborating about the gag, Paritosh said, "Nosy neighbours are a reality in the lives of many. We all know somebody in our social circle who loves peeking into someone else’s platter, and matters...(laughs). Bringing the character of a nosy neighbour to life was so much fun, especially with all the hilarious antics involved."

"Working alongside Sagar and Hemangi was a fantastic experience -- they are incredibly talented and brought so much energy to the set. I'm sure viewers are going to love this gag," he added.

Actress Huma Qureshi plays the role of a comedy champion in the show, and the show is hosted by Harsh Gujral.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

