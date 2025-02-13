Pariksha Pe Charcha: Technology should be servant, not master, say experts

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Technology should be servant, not master, said experts, in the third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, on Thursday.

In the episode, Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management and Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary, discussed with students on how to make the best use of technology, while not being completely dependent on it.

"In the professional context, if our skills are overtaken by technology, it becomes an issue. I want to make technology my servant, not my master,” said Gupta.

She noted that she would not want to rely on AI, but do it on her own, even if it may take longer.

“My passion is writing, framing sentences, and playing with words -- I don’t want AI to write an 800-word essay for me; I want to do it myself. I constantly remind myself not to rely on AI for this, even if it takes longer...," said Gupta.

Chaudhary said that while technology has made our lives easier, over time we have become more dependent on technology, such that it has affected our ability to memorise simple things like phone numbers.

“Our dependency on technology must not be to the extent that it affects our skill sets, our creativity, and our core essence,” he added.

Further, on the use of AI in classroom settings, the experts noted that it must be restricted to showcase examples.

"I think a teacher's role is to provide wisdom and experience. Just like an English teacher wants to demonstrate how to write well, they can use AI to showcase a few good examples in the classroom...The teacher can use it as a slave though guiding it."

"Think of AI as an assistant that can do all the tasks you want, and the best part is -- it doesn’t even take a salary...," added Chaudhary.

Earlier Gupta noted how this year’s edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ addressed pressing issues that were not relevant two decades ago, such as AI and mental health.

"Platforms like ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ provide students with an opportunity to openly discuss mental health, time management, and technology-related concerns as they face the immense stress and pressure in today’s fast-paced world," she told IANS.

Gupta also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability to inspire individuals, whether athletes or professionals, by engaging with them as a friend and motivator.

