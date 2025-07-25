Parag Tyagi reveals how he and dog Simba are coping with Shefali Jariwala’s death

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Parag Tyagi, on Friday, took to social media to reveal how he and his pet dog Simba are coping with the loss of Shefali Jariwala.

In an emotional post, he shared their journey through grief, offering a glimpse into the bond they shared and the strength they’re drawing from each other during this difficult time. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted an update on how he and his dog Simba are coping with the death of Shefali. In a heartfelt reel dedicated to concerned friends and well-wishers, Parag expressed that although he can no longer hold Shefali in his arms, she lives on in his heart, his eyes, and every breath he takes.

The ‘Brahmarakshas’ actor also shared precious moments of their time together, calling Shefali ‘Pari’ and asked everyone to keep her in their prayers.

Sharing a video, Parag Tyagi wrote, “I may not be able to hold you in my arms, but I hold you in my heart, in my eyes —every moment, every minute, and every day…This reel is Only for all wonderful friends who r really worried & concerned about Simba & me. They Keep Asking how r we coping up? So Sharing our beautiful moments of togetherness with u all. & this is the way we r trying to cope up. Having pari all around. Pari is in our heart, in our breath, in our soul, in every cell of our body. Keep loving her, keep praying for her. May god bless each and everyone of you lots and lots of love from Pari #shefalijariwala.”

The actor also added the soulful track “Tum Ho,” sung by Mohit Chauhan and Suzanne D'Mello with music composed by A.R. Rahman as a background score for the video.

Shefali Jariwala, widely recognized for her iconic appearance in the hit song “Kaanta Laga,” passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

