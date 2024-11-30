Pappu Yadav receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patna, Nov 30 (IANS) Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP from Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, received another life threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Saturday.

The threat was reportedly conveyed via a WhatsApp message, claiming to kill Yadav within 24 hours. This development has left the Purnea MP and his supporters in shock.

The sender of the message has asked Yadav to enjoy the last day of his life.

In light of the threats to his life, a close friend recently gifted Yadav a bulletproof car to enhance his security.

The threats seem to stem from Yadav's outspoken nature and his bold stance against organised crime, particularly the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav had previously posted on social media, expressing his determination to dismantle the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's network within 24 hours if permitted by law. This statement appears to have made him a target for retaliation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in high-profile crimes, recently took responsibility for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai.

Now, Pappu Yadav's vocal criticism of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's activities seems to have escalated the situation, leading to continuous threats. This marks more than 20 such threats he has received so far.

The latest message came from someone claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning that his henchmen had reached near Yadav and they would kill him within 24 hours.

In response to the escalating threats, Pappu Yadav has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting heightened security measures to safeguard his life.

He has also written letters to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to provide him security.

However, neither the Centre nor the Bihar government has increased Yadav's security so far.

However, authorities are expected to review his request and provide necessary security arrangements.

The ongoing threats underscore the urgent need for law enforcement to address such criminal intimidation effectively.

The situation has also caused personal turmoil, as his wife and Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan, had publicly distanced herself, stating, "I have nothing to do with Pappu Yadav."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.