As paper tussle continues, two newly elected Bengal MLAs await oath ceremony

Kolkata, June 22 (IANS) As confusion continued over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, the office of the Secretary of West Bengal Assembly has forwarded a fresh communique to Raj Bhavan requesting quick approval for the oath ceremony.

This is the second such communique from the Assembly Secretary's office to the office of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. The first communique was issued on June 15.

Although 18 days have passed since Trinamool Congress’ Reyat Houssen Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee got elected from Bhagawangola and Baranagar Assembly constituencies in a bypoll, their oath ceremony is caught in the middle of technical glitches of communication between the state secretariat Nabanna and the Raj Bhavan, sources said.

Raj Bhavan insiders pointed out that there is a procedural error in the two consecutive communiques received by the office of the Governor since as per protocol such communiques regarding the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected legislators should have come from the office of the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Department and not from the office of the Assembly Secretary.

Raj Bhavan insiders further said after receiving the first communique, the office of the Governor, on its part had sent a communique to the Assembly seeking answers to certain queries regarding the present nature of the House like the number of senior-most legislators, number of MLAs coming from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities, among others.

However, instead of sending any reply to those queries, the office of the Assembly Secretary has forwarded a fresh communique requesting quick approval for the oath ceremony.

