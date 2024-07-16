Pankit Thakker to make OTT debut with ‘Moh Maaya’: See this film as an opportunity

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker is all set to step into the digital world with the upcoming film “Moh Maaya”, which he says he sees as an opportunity.

“I'm excited to be working on my latest Film project, "Moh Maaya", directed by Ankush Bhatt. It's a challenging role, I'm enjoying the process of bringing this character to life. This is a lead role and I see this film as an opportunity,” Pankit said.

Speaking about his experience, Pankit said that he believes that playing different roles and genres keeps his work exciting and challenging.

He shared: “I love exploring new characters and bringing their stories to life. I think it's all about understanding the character's motivations and backstory.”

“I try to connect with their emotions and experiences and then bring that to life on screen. This helps me manage to fully inhabit my characters and make them unique and memorable."

Pankit was last seen in the TV show 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka,' and has appeared in including 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,' 'Dill Mill Gayye,' 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant,' and several others.

Talking about his mantra to success, Pankit added: “I think my professionalism and collaborative spirit are key to my success. I believe in being punctual, prepared, and respectful on set, and I love working with directors and writers to bring their vision to life.”

“I just love what I do! I'm always looking for ways to grow and learn as an actor, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to do what I love every day,” he said.

