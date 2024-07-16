EV startup Statiq joins BPCL to accelerate sustainable mobility

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) In a bid to foster sustainable mobility, EV charging network provider Statiq on Tuesday joined Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

The collaboration includes the development of a customised app for BPCL and the integration of BPCL’s existing approximately 2,800 chargers into Statiq’s network.

"This collaboration allows us to leverage BPCL's vast network, providing seamless and convenient charging solutions to a larger number of EV users," said Akshit Bansal, Founder and CEO of Statiq.

Statiq currently has a network of over 7,000 chargers across 65 cities and the company plans to expand this network to 20,000 chargers by 2025.

The company’s charging stations can accommodate a wide range of EVs, including Tata Nexon, MG EVZS and Tata Tiago EV.

With an improving adoption rate, electric car sales in India are likely to reach 1.3-1.5 lakh in the current fiscal year (FY25).

The country may roll out the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) 3 scheme to encourage the sale of electric vehicles in the upcoming budget, according to the latest report by homegrown financial conglomerate Pantomath Group.

Electric two, three and four-wheelers are expected to be supported under the FAME scheme, which could receive a budgetary allocation of about Rs 10,000 crore, the report mentioned.

