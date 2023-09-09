Paneer Lababdar to Kuttu Malpua, G20 leaders served vegetarian food from across India

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Several top leaders on Friday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

Ahead of the summit's formal commencement on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening held bilateral discussions with leaders, including Biden, and his counterparts from Bangladesh and Mauritius.

After the bilateral talks, the G20 leaders were treated with an Indian vegetarian platter with various delicacies.

The dignitaries were treated to vegetarian food, with the menu including tossed Indian green salad, pasta and grilled vegetable salad, sundal soup, roasted almond and vegetable broth, and in the main course, paneer lababdar, potato lyonnaise, subz korma, kaju matar makhana, penne in arrabiata sauce, jawar dal tadka, pyaz jeera ki pulao, tandoori roti, butter naan, kulcha with cucumber raita, tamarind and date chutney, mix pickle and plain curd.

The G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi on Saturday, which will take place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan here. The Summit will also see the participation of top administrators from international organisations such as the United Nations, IMF and the World Bank.

