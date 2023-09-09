Pamela Anderson needs 'two hours' to apply her 'natural' look

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Pamela Anderson has said her new natural look "still takes two hours in front of the mirror".

The former 'Baywatch' star has quite heavy make-up and is embracing a more relaxed image but she's revealed looking natural is just as time-consuming as wearing a full face of cosmetics because it still takes hours to achieve, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"This is a new chapter in my life and, I don't know, natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror," she joked when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the 56-year-old actress said she decided to change up her look after the death of her longtime make-up artist Alexis Vogel.

She told the publication, "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

Pamela added her new look has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." She went on, "I did notice that there were all these people doing big make-up looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing."

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really ... what's happening to me?' It's a journey. (But) I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."

The screen star added she's now most comfortable when she's at home working in her garden or making pottery. She's poured her love of renovations into her reality show "Pamela's Garden of Eden" which shows her doing up her home - previously owned by her grandmother - on Vancouver Island in her native Canada.

She's also showing off her culinary skills by working on new show "Pamela's Cooking With Love" which will show her creating plant-based menus and whipping up vegetarian meals at her home for family and friends.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.