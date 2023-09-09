India reaches out to assist nationals in quake-hit Morocco

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India has reached out to offer assistance to its nationals in Morocco, which was hit by a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake, leaving at least 296 people dead and over 150 others injured.

The Indian Embassy in Morocco released a helpline number asking Indians to reach out for any kind of assistance.

"In the wake of the recent earthquake in Morocco, Indian nationals in Morocco may reach out to Indian Embassy helpline number +212661297491 for any assistance," the Embassy posted a message on X on Saturday.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the North African nation.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck 71 km southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 km at 11.11 pm on Friday night.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the fatalities were reported from the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, there are about 200-250 Indian nationals located in the city of Casablanca and a few families live in Marrakesh and Tangier.

Most of them are engaged in business or trade activities, or work in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

There are no direct flights between India and Morocco but connections to Casablanca are available via Europe, the UAE and Qatar.

