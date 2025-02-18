Pallavi Anu Pallavi marks 42 years, but the music remains timeless, says Anil Kapoor

Chennai, Feb 18(IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, whose Kannada film ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ has now completed 42 years, on Tuesday expressed his admiration for the film’s music, which was composed by one of India’s greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja, saying that the ace composer’s music continued to remain “timeless.”

Taking to his Instagram account, the Bollywood actor posted a small clip from Pallavi Anu Pallavi and wrote, “42 years and the melodies of the great Ilaiyaraaja Sir still resonate just as powerfully. Pallavi Anu Pallavi marks 42 years, but the music remains timeless!”

The film is unique for several reasons. First and foremost, Pallavi Anu Pallavi marked the debut of Mani Ratnam, hailed as one of the country’s finest filmmakers today, as a director in the film industry.

The film had cinematography by another great of Tamil cinema, Balu Mahendra. A third great was the editor of the film, B Lenin, who till this day is considered a legend with regard to editing in Tamil cinema. To top it all, the film had music by the one and only Ilaiyaraja.

The film, which released in the year 1983, featured Anil Kapoor, Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale in the lead. Mani Ratnam, despite not having formal training in film making, won the Karnataka State film award for Best Screenplay for this film while it fetched Balu Mahendra the Karnataka State film award for Best Cinematographer.

It wasn’t just Ilaiyaraaja’s songs that won admiration. Even his background score for the film was epic and is still recalled vividly and fondly by music aficionados.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi marked the beginning of a beautiful bond between two greats Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja, who went on to work together on Mani Ratanam’s next nine films, all of which emerged as hits, superhits or blockbusters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.