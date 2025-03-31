Palestinian flags during Eid prayers in Bhopal spark controversy

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, took place amid heavy police security on Monday. Thousands from the Muslim community gathered at Eidgah Maidan to offer namaz (prayers) in a peaceful manner.

However, the presence of Palestinian flags displayed by some people during the large gathering triggered a political controversy in the state, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed it "objectionable" and "offensive."

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang strongly condemned the act, warning that such demonstrations would not be tolerated in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Sarang said, "This kind of activity reflects the mindset of those who always attempt to create unrest in society. Such acts are being done deliberately, and the government must identify and take legal action against those responsible for this."

Sarang, who represents the Narela Assembly constituency of Bhopal and heads the state's sports and youth welfare department, questioned the intent behind displaying Palestinian banners during a religious festival.

"What is the relevance of Palestinian flags or banners during Eid? This is clearly an attempt to provoke unrest in society, and such behaviour should not be allowed," he told IANS.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Sarang accused the party of encouraging what he described as "anti-national" activities.

"Everyone witnessed when Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi walked into Parliament carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word ‘Palestine’ and Palestinian emblems. This is the kind of mindset the Congress has promoted, and this is why the people have rejected them," he added.

The incident has sparked controversy in the state, with BJP leaders emphasizing the need for strict action, while opposition leaders have not responded to the allegations.

