Palak Tiwari hates doing cardio workout

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari, who made her debut with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023, revealed that she hates doing cardio workout.

Palak took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself after a strenuous cardio session. In the image, the actress is all sweaty and pink due to the workout and is seen making a funny face at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “Cardio s**ks (sic).”

Last month, Palak Tiwari shared a few beautiful glimpses of herself in a saree.

Palak took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself in an ivory shaded organza saree with scalloped borders. She completed her look with a choker and some bangles.

The actress, who is reportedly dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, captioned the post with a swan emoji.

Talking about her debut film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, the film is an action comedy. It was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film “Veeram”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Satish Kaushik.

She will next be seen in “The Virgin Tree”, a sci-fi horror-comedy film. It is directed by debutant Sidhaant Sachdev. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Aasif Khan and debutant Beyounic.

It was reported that Sanjay will be playing the role of a ghostbuster in an upcoming film, which he is set to co-produce as well.

Palak is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, who is best known for playing Prerna Sharma in the soap opera “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”. In 2010, she participated in “Bigg Boss 4” and emerged as the winner.

Other reality shows to her credit include Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

