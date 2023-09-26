Palak Purswani opens up on her debut intimate scene in 'Fuh Se Fantasy 2’ after 8 yrs in industry

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Known for her stint in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2, actress and model Palak Purswani, who recently appeared in 'Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2’, has shared unique insights into the show, revealing how the intimate scenes posed a challenge for her.

‘Fuh Se Fantasy 2' adeptly explores the complexities of modern relationships, illuminating the difficulties that come with them. It seamlessly weaves in the appeal of irresistible fantasies with the elevated expectations that frequently accompany matters of the heart.

Talking about the same, Palak said: “The intimate scene towards the end posed quite a challenge for me. However, our director, Shraddha, really worked her magic. She created such a comfortable atmosphere that it honestly made the performance feel effortless.”

“What's remarkable is that it was all about women power - our director, the DOP, our entire crew, all females. This unique environment put me at ease, even though it was my very first time, after an eight-year career journey, doing an intimate scene,” she shared.

Palak added: “I'm truly grateful to my co-actors and our director for their continuous support and for ensuring that I never felt awkward."

Following the success of its first season, which took audiences on romantic and fantasy escapades, the latest instalment of the show features a star-studded cast including Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das, Anuj Sachdeva, Sahil and Kanika Mann.

This season unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that delves into the myriad facets of love, passion, and fulfilment.

With an artistic blend of enchantment and reality, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, entangled in enthralling scenarios that were once confined to their wildest imaginations, but now are coming true.

The series is streaming on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Palak started her career with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla Season 7. She had worked in shows like ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’, ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, ‘Badii Devrani’, and ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She also stars in the web series 'Roohaniyat'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.