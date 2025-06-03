Pakistan's dossier reveals India struck more targets in Op Sindoor than disclosed

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) India struck deeper and wider inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor than it officially acknowledged, a confidential Pakistani dossier on its internal military Operation 'Bunyan un Marsoos' has revealed.

The dossier, accessed by NDTV, documents at least eight additional Indian airstrikes that were not previously disclosed by Indian defence authorities.

Maps within the Pakistani dossier show Indian strikes on key cities such as Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad in Sindh, Gujrat in Punjab, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor -- locations that were not publicly mentioned by the Indian Air Force or the Director General of Military Operations during the press briefings held after the May 7 counteroffensive.

The new details shed fresh light on the scale of Operation Sindoor and are being viewed as a significant factor behind Pakistan's urgent call for a ceasefire.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India against the nine high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists associated with an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

The dossier contradicts Islamabad's earlier claims of having inflicted heavy losses on India and instead underscores the depth of damage suffered on Pakistani soil.

Indian defence sources had already outlined the strike's magnitude, including the targeting of key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

While initial briefings named several high-value targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp in Muridke, the revelation of deeper incursions suggests a strategic decision by New Delhi to allow Pakistan to reveal the full extent of the damage.

The newly disclosed targets reportedly include both military and dual-use installations in urban centres far beyond the areas acknowledged by India, indicating a far more ambitious and calculated military operation than previously understood.

Earlier satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies had already confirmed extensive damage at several sites, corroborating Indian claims of precision strikes against terror infrastructure.

The nine locations initially confirmed by India included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, Chakwal, and the aforementioned terror bases.

Despite India's clear statement that its actions were confined to targeting terror facilities, Pakistan responded with a barrage of drone and missile attacks against Indian civilian areas, religious infrastructure and military posts along the western front.

India's counter-response included the targeting of 11 Pakistani air bases -- Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad -- causing substantial military damage.

This unprecedented escalation, lasting three days, eventually forced Pakistan to request a ceasefire, a move widely interpreted as a sign of the heavy losses it sustained.

New Delhi, meanwhile, has reiterated that Operation Sindoor has redefined India's counter-terrorism policy and emerged as India's 'new normal' against terrorism, turning any major terror attack into a declaration of war.

The Pakistani dossier, now unintentionally validating India's operational narrative, reflects the shifting paradigm of India's military posture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.