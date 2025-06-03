JoSAA Counselling 2025 Begins Today, June 3: Key Dates, Documents, and Registration Guide

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially commenced the counselling process for admissions into premier engineering institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), starting today, June 3, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main or JEE Advanced are now eligible to register and fill their preferences for courses and institutions on the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in. The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until 5 PM on June 12, 2025.

Important Dates

Registration & Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12 (until 5 PM)

Seat Allotment Rounds: Six rounds in total

Final Round Allotment Result: Expected on July 16, 2025

Documents Required

To ensure a smooth admission process, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

JEE Main/Advanced admit card and rank card

Caste or category certificate (if applicable; must be issued after April 1, 2025, for OBC-NCL and EWS categories)

Medical certificate

A cancelled cheque or bank account details (for refund purposes)

Step-by-Step Guide to Register for JoSAA 2025

Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Log in using your JEE Main or JEE Advanced credentials.

Complete the OTP verification using your registered mobile number.

Fill in and rank your preferred courses and institutes.

Ensure you lock your choices before 5 PM on June 12. No modifications will be allowed after the deadline.

How Seat Allocation Works

The seat allotment process is based on multiple criteria, including:

Candidate’s rank in JEE (Main/Advanced)

Category (General, SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwD)

Preferences filled during registration

Availability of seats under various quotas

Candidates are strongly advised to review their choices carefully before locking them in, as changes post-deadline are not permitted.