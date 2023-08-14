Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Punjab's Pathankot

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder close to the International Border in Punjab's Pathankot sector.



At about 12.30 a.m. BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot district, a BSF statement said.

The infiltrator was repeatedly challenged and subsequently neutralized in self-defence to prevent imminent danger, it added.

On August 11, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Tarn Taran sector while he was trying to cross the border.

--IANS

vg/dpb

