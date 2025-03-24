Pakistan has dug trench for itself: Sunil Sharma on Kathua encounter

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's continued attempts to infiltrate terrorists into India, asserting that security forces are making relentless efforts to crush terrorism.

He also said that it is "unfortunate" that some legislators still propose talks with Pakistan.

His remarks followed the intense gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kathua on Sunday evening. The encounter began after three terrorists were spotted near Hiranagar, close to the Indo-Pak border.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, "On one hand, Pakistan itself is engulfed in the flames of terrorism within its own land, and on the other, it continues its efforts to send terrorists into India through infiltration."

He further stated that the security forces have been engaged in a search operation in Sanyal village of Hiranagar since last night and remain stationed there to neutralise any threats.

"I believe Pakistan has dug a trench for itself," he remarked.

Sharma reiterated that security forces remain on high alert and are committed to dismantling terrorism at its roots.

"The more Pakistan tries to send terrorists here, the stronger our security forces' response will be to bury that terrorism once and for all," he added.

Taking a swipe at some legislators, Sharma slammed the National Conference-led government for allegedly advocating talks with Pakistan despite continued terror infiltrations.

"It is unfortunate that some legislators here, especially since the National Conference government has come to power, repeatedly propose dialogue with Pakistan. Sometimes they advocate talks, and at other times, they indirectly support Pakistan in different ways. Such elements encourage Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to an increase in such incidents," he asserted.

Following Sunday's encounter, a massive search operation was launched by specialised teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area near the international border at Hiranagar.

Currently, elite forces are combing the Dolka forest area of Hiranagar to track down any remaining threats after the recent engagement with terrorists.

