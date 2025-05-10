Pak may misuse $1 billion IMF loan for funding terror: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha

Patna, May 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Saturday expressed concern that Pakistan may misuse the $1 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Talking to IANS, Jha said, "The countries or institutions that have made this decision should seriously consider whether this amount is meant for the people of Pakistan or terror laboratories. Once the truth comes out, even they will be shocked."

The RJD MP's remarks assume significance as tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating following 'Operation Sindoor'.

The RJD leader also called for media restraint and supported the Indian government’s measured stance during the current crisis.

"Even on Friday, I urged that our Army and our government are fully capable. I just listened to the press briefing, and I would also request that people and news channels pause for a while. It's very clear from the MEA's press briefing that we have never tried to escalate the situation. On the first night when Operation Sindoor was launched, there was no attack on the army installations in Pakistan," he added.

Rajesh Kumar Ram, Bihar State President of the Congress Party, strongly criticised Pakistan's recent actions and its use of civilian resources for military purposes.

"The Pakistan government is using civilian aircraft in defence by not suspending its airspace. Our forces are patiently making decisions and giving befitting replies to them. We are proud of our defence forces," he said in Patna.

Ram further asserted, "Pakistan provoked India through the Pahalgam attack, and our army is fully capable of giving a befitting reply. The central government has taken the right decision by targeting only terrorist infrastructure. We have not harmed civilian installations, but Pakistan continues to target innocent civilians in India. This is highly condemnable."

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this week, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.