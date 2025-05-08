Pak copying Indian Navy anthem excites Kerala filmmaking couple: Know why

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (IANS) A Kerala filmmaking couple is excited after hearing the news that the Indian Navy anthem has been copied by Pakistan. Reacting to this, director of the Indian Navy anthem Sanjeev Sivan told IANS: "When your enemies copy you, it can’t be better rewarding to say that 'We are the best… indeed, we are the best."

“Personally, 'Second to none' has always been my motto,” added Sanjeev who along with his wife Deepti Sivan directed the Indian Navy anthem.

Sanjeev said they directed the Indian Navy anthem 'Call of the Blue Waters' in 2022, and it was sung by Shankar Mahadevan with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Sanjeev said it was Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations which released the four-minute video and the lyrics and everything is almost similar to the Indian Navy Anthem and is titled ‘Taiyyar Hain Hum’.

It was released after the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’.

On Thursday morning, former Union Minister and Kerala unit BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to his social media account and wrote: "Two very creative Malayalees Sanjeev Sivan and Deepti Sivan created this video, while Kerala’s son, Adm Harikumar was the chief of @indiannavy - So it had the Kerala touch."

Sanjeev, who hails from the state capital, is the youngest son of national award-winning film personality Sivan, who passed away a few years ago.

Sivan’s all three sons are active in the film industry, with ace cinematographer and national award winning Santosh Sivan, the most popular.

Sangeeth Sivan the eldest son of Sivan directed ‘Yodha’ which is billed as one of the most popular Malayalam films starring Mohanlal. Sangeeth passed away last year.

Incidentally, Sanjeev’s 14 year old son Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan has been selected to chair the children's jury at the 55th edition of the Giffoni International Film Festival in Italy.

Sidhanshu, a Class XI student, will travel to Italy to chair the jury at Giffoni festival, which will be held from July 18 to 28 and is one of the world’s most prestigious children’s film festivals.

Sidhanshu made his acting debut in ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, directed by his father.

He recently played a dual role in Achappa’s Album (English title: Grampa’s Album), a time-travel children’s film directed by his mother and produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The film had a special market screening at the European Film Market (EFM) during the Berlinale 2025.

