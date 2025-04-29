Pahalgam aftermath: UN Secretary-General calls EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he received a call from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who enquired about the developing situation arising out of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

He added that India appreciates Guterres’s unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” said EAM Jaishankar.

Earlier, in a high-stakes emergency meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India will deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

PM Modi, addressing the top security brass, affirmed his complete faith in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and assured them of full operational freedom to decide the “mode, targets, and timing” of their response to the Pakistan-based terror threat.

The bold declaration came after the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 innocent lives were lost, most of them tourists, and the nation waits on edge for the imminent response.

The urgent meeting, which also included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, was dubbed by sources as "extraordinary in urgency and nature".

The gathering was held just days after the ruthless Pahalgam attack, sending an unmistakable message of impending action.

Tuesday’s meeting is seen as the first step in fulfilling that vow, as India prepares for a thunderous response.

