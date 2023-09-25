Pagatron suspends iPhone assembly after factory fire in TN

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Pagatron, the Taiwanese company has temporarily suspended its iPhone assembly after its factory in Chengalpattu near Chennai caught fire.

Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue officers told IANS that a fire broke out in the factory on Sunday late night due to short circuit. However, no casualty has been reported.

Pegatron, in a statement, said that at the company’s factory in Chennai, there was a spark incident which is currently under control.

“There are no injuries, no casualties nor damages to other assets. The cause of accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron corporation,” the company said.

This is the second such instance of a production suspension at an Appple supplier in Tamil Nadu.

In another incident, an iPhone factory of Foxconn had a mass food poisoning leading to the disruption of production for more than a week.

