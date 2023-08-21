PACS president shot at, injured in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) president is battling for his life after unidentified bike-borne assailants shot at him in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday.

Lalan Singh was on the morning walk in his native village under Lalganj area the miscreants opened fire on him at Kartaha middle school.

He collapsed on the ground and was rescued by the local passersby who rushed him to a private nursing home where he is stated to be critical.

According to local police, three persons wearing face masks and helmets opened

fire on him. The victim sustained three gunshot injuries. Singh is a PACS president of Dakshin Ghatro Panchayat under Lalganj block in the district.

In another incident, a man and his nephew sustained gunshot injuries in the Diyara area of Sonpur district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and a property dispute is being stated as the reason for the crime.

One of the victims is undergoing treatment at PMCH Patna.

An investigation is underway.

