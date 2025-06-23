At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’

London, June 23 (IANS) It is time for the world powers to see India differently, recognise its newfound geopolitical confidence, soft power and also its civilizational leadership as it goes to define a new global narrative, said Annurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group and Founder of exchange4media at the Oxford University.

Annurag Batra, taking the centerstage at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School recently, made a stirring speech about India’s rising stature and growing dominance, and also explained why it was time to smell the chai, not the coffee – a reference to India's emergence on world stage, that left the audience pleasantly surprised.

Speaking at Oxford’s iconic Nelson Mandela Lecture Theatre during a special forum, Batra was joined by prominent Indian voices, including spiritual leader Gauranga Das and BJP Foreign Affairs Department head Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Annurag Batra started by saying that he has been a chai addict and since his growing years, he has seen it as the binding factor for families and societies and stated that it reflects the rich aroma of New India, a nation that’s brewed itself into a global force, staring down both China’s dragon and America’s eagle in its eye.

Batra, the promoter and Editor in Chief of one of India's oldest news media companies went to explain India’s changing global and economic dynamics over the years and also underlined the fact as to why the world needs to take a deep dive and see the Indian sub-continent in a bold, new light.

“India is no more a shy kid at global party, once content to nod politely from the sidelines. Today, India struts onto the world stage with the confidence of a nation that knows its worth,” he said.

“At the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most sought-after guest, he's the leader everyone wants to talk to. From Meloni to Macron, world leaders are seeking India’s take. Why? Because India is not just playing the game, it’s rewriting the rules. PM Modi’s ability to share a bear hug with Putin, a strategic handshake with Trump, and a measured chat with Xi Jinping is rare — few leaders can pull off this act, keeping India’s interests front and center without picking sides,” Batra explained.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, he said that India’s firm action action on nine terrorist camps across the Line of Control with surgical precision was no reckless saber-rattling, rather it was just a cool-headed response that set a “new benchmark” in fighting terrorism.

Shedding light on India’s ‘atmanirbharata’ on all matters including self-defence, he said that after the ghastly Pahalgam attacks, India didn’t wait for a global referee and rather brokered peace on its own terms while brushing off Trump’s “I stopped the war” bravado.

“This wasn’t just diplomacy, it was a flex of sovereignty. India backed Trump’s Ukraine peace plan, called Russia its “sukh-dukh ka saathi” (friend in joy and sorrow), and kept channels open with China despite past border tensions—all while deepening ties with the US through initiatives like the U.S.-India COMPACT and INDUS Innovation,” he said.

Batra also rued Western media’s penchant for sensationalism and accused it of failing to explore the real picture of India and rather delving on the ‘clickbait material’ to gain readership.

“Western media often misses the plot. CNN, BBC, and their peers thrive on sensationalism—clickbait headlines that rake in views. During India’s COVID-19 second wave in 2021, they zoomed in on funeral pyres and grieving families, painting a one-dimensional picture of chaos,” he said.

Pointing to Western media’s duplicity in coverage of Covid-19 pandemic, he stated that US and Europe saw vaccine hesitancy and also witnessed slower roll-outs as compared to India but it was the latter's vaccine drive that was portrayed in poor light.

Annurag Batra further described Yoga and films as India’s soft power, something which the world has acknowledged lately.

He further highlighted the fact that Indian engineers and techies are taking charge of world’s biggest conglomerates and in turn playing a pivotal role in shaping world’s dynamics.

“Our 32-million-strong diaspora is our global chaiwallah, serving India’s essence everywhere. From Sundar Pichai running Google to Rishi Sunak shaping UK politics, they’re game-changers,” he remarked.

Further elucidating as to why the world needs to see India anew, he said, “India can calm tensions with Pakistan, build bridges with China, partner with the US, all while hosting the Dalai Lama and sending yoga globally. This is what makes India a bold and balanced nation while remaining unapologetically itself.”

