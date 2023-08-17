Owner booked after pet dog bites boy in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) An owner has been booked after his pet dog attacked and bit a teenage boy in Lucknow's Indira Nagar on Wednesday.

The victim, Samarth, 14, a resident of C-Block, was going to fetch milk from a local dairy on his bicycle when a dog being walked by his owner suddenly started barking and attacked him.

“The dog bit him in his legs, causing his muscles to rupture and bleed. The dog owner did not attempt to save my son by dragging the dog’s leash and instead fled after my son fell on the ground. Some evening walkers came to his rescue,” said Samarth’s father Sumit Kumar.

Some passersby told me about the house of the dog owner.

“I do not know his name, but I know his address,” Sumit stated in the FIR while mentioning the house number of the dog owner.

He said the dog has a history of attacking the residents and biting some of them in the past.

“Despite this, the dog owner did not consult any veterinary to get the dog treated for its aggressive behaviour,” he alleged.

SHO, Ghazipur (Indira Nagar), Sunil Kumar Singh, said that a case for negligence has been lodged and the matter is under investigation.

