Owaisi slams Nitish government over Sasaram, Bihar Sharif riots

Patna, April 4 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for their failures to prevent riots in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

He asked why Tejashwi Yadav and "his uncle" (Nitish Kumar) had not gone to these two places.

"You cannot hide your guilt through wearing a cap and shawl at an Iftar party.

"Law and order is a responsibility of the state government. The riots happened in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif and it is a failure of Nitish Kumar government. Bihar Sharif Nalanda is the home district of Nitish Kumar. He has an intelligence report. Similar violence had taken place in 2016 but he has not taken any action against the accused," Owaisi said in New Delhi.

"The rioters have set afire a 100-year-old Madarsa and damaged a section of a mosque but Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word of regret," he claimed.

"Tejashwi Yadav did not speak a single word about the riot. He has uploaded a tweet. Why have you not given a statement from your mouth? Why did you and your uncle (Nitish Kumar) not go to the affected area? It was a complete failure of the state government," Owaisi said.

"BJP wants to spread violence to polarize Hindu voters and Nitish-Tejashwi wants to create fear in the minds of Muslim and take their votes," he alleged.

