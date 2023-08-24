Over non-deployment of bus marshals, HC issues notice, seeks Delhi chief secretary’s stand

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma regarding a contempt plea over the alleged failure to deploy marshals in buses within the national capital.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the safety of passengers, especially women, children, and the elderly traveling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, was of utmost importance.

The court issued notices to the officials named in the contempt petition, which was submitted by lawyer Amit Sahni.

The court asked them to provide their replies on the matter.

The petitioner's senior counsel argued that despite a prior assurance to the high court, the authorities hadn't deployed marshals to ensure commuter safety.

The petition also claimed that the marshals' salaries were being withheld, indicating a potential discontinuation of the "Bus Marshals Scheme."

The Scheme was introduced by the Transport Department in 2015 to enhance women's safety on public buses, particularly after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Subsequently, in 2019, a decision was made to deploy 13,000 bus marshals.

The plea alleged that although the Delhi government had detailed its intention to deploy marshals to control crimes, specifically targeting women, the Finance Department's desire to discontinue the scheme had led to the withholding of marshals' salaries.

The petitioner stated that the government was attempting to replace Bus Marshals with the CCTV/GPS systems installed in Delhi buses.

“The Government is trying to justify the replacement of Bus Marshals with the CCTV/GPS installed in Delhi Buses. Various news reports have revealed that the Government has now decided to discontinue the Marshals as the DTC and Cluster Buses of Delhi have CCTV Cameras installed therein,” the petition said.

The plea sought court intervention to prevent the discontinuation of the Bus Marshals Scheme, and it requested the court to hold the authorities accountable for any violation of the court's orders.

“It is most humbly and respectfully prayed that this hon’ble court may be graciously pleased to punish the Respondents/ Contemnors for the Contempt of Court committed by them by violating the mandate and directions of the Order dated 01-12-2022 passed by the Division Bench… for proceeding to discontinue the benevolent scheme of Bus Marshals,” it said.

The court will continue hearing the matter on September 4.

