Over nine crore voters to decide Maha’s fate on Nov 20

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) A total of 9.63 crore voters comprising 4.97 crore males and 4.66 crore females will participate in the biggest festival of democracy to cast their votes in the election to the 288 Assembly constituencies slated for November 20.

The polling will take place in a single phase at 1,00,186 polling stations situated at 52,789 locations across the state while the counting will take place on November 23.

ECI’s poll schedule announcement is crucial as the term of the present Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 26.

Of the 1,00,186 polling stations, 42,604 will be from urban and 57,582 from rural areas with the average voter per polling station to be 960.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed concern over voters’ apathy during polling terming the phenomenon as ‘a democratic deficit in making’.

ECI’s view is crucial as there were 18 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra including six from Thane, Mumbai City 4, Mumbai Suburbs 2, Pune 5 and Raigad 1 which had witnessed below 50 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the 2019 assembly elections, 62 of 64 urban assembly constituencies had below the state average of 60.56 per cent voting. Of these Colaba assembly constituency, which has a mixed population residing in high-rise buildings, slums and chawls, had recorded a paltry 40.1 per cent voting while in rural assembly constituencies, Jalgaon had 45.4 per cent, Bhusawal 48.9 per cent and Nallasopara 51.8 per cent.

The ECI had asked the state Chief Electoral officer to step up efforts to increase the voters’ turnout in the coming assembly election.

Further, the CEC Rajiv Kumar during press conference also declared that the ECI has given strict instructions to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner to make every effort to increase voter turnout in Greater Mumbai which comprises 36 constituencies.

“Keeping in mind the past experience, we have been asked to keep chairs and benches at a short distance at the polling stations so that if there is a queue at the polling booths, the elderly people can sit in the queue. This will be implemented in the city on the polling day,” he added.

The CEC further stated that candidates with criminal backgrounds will have to furnish their background thrice in the newspaper.

“When we held meetings in Maharashtra, we gave strict instructions in this regard to the state chief electoral officer and other authorities,” he added.

