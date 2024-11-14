Over 90 pc voting in Meghalaya's Gambergre Assembly seat

Shillong, Nov 14 (IANS) More than 90 per cent of voting was recorded in the bye-election in Meghalaya's Gambegre Assembly constituency in the West Garo Hills district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, 90.84 per cent turnout was recorded in the 51 polling stations in the Assembly seat.

Voters gathered in long queues to cast ballots in a widely watched bye-election that began early Wednesday morning.

Following the election of Saleng A. Sangma as the MP from Tura, which left Gambegre without representation, a bye-election was held to fill the vacant legislative seat.

Six candidates are contesting here, and Gambegre, which has 51 polling stations and more than 32,000 registered voters, will determine their fate.

Though there were a few small technological difficulties, the voting process mostly proceeded without any problems.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) at the polling places at 21-Marapara and 50-Upper Darenggre were quickly replaced.

At the 39-Rongkon Songital LPS polling booth, a VVPAT was also replaced.

Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Sadhiarani M Sangma, the wife of former Minister Zenith Sangma are locked in a contest in the Gambegre Assembly constituency.

A total of 33,088 voters -- 16,881 male and 16,207 female, exercised their democratic rights.

A total of three service voters participated, while 15 senior citizens and 17 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters opted for home voting.

According to Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari, strict security measures were in place when voting started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said, "Voters are enthusiastic, and polling is increasing. There are huge lines at a number of polling places, according to reports."

In addition to Jingjang M. Marak from the Congress, Sadhiarani M. Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, Bernard N Marak from the BJP, and two independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, is running on an NPP ticket.

Following the election of incumbent MLA Saleng A. Sangma to the Lok Sabha, a bye-election was necessitated for the Gambegre constituency.

