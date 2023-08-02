Over 4,000 perform Amaranth Yatra on 32nd day, total crosses 4L

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) On the 32nd day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, over 4,000 pilgrims had ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine on Tuesday as the total number crossed 4 lakhs. Officials said another batch of 984 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on Wednesday for the Valley in an escorted convoy.

“Of these 984 Yatris, 782 are male, 197 are women and five are Sadhus”, officials said.

Since it started on July 1, so far, 36 pilgrims have died during this year’s Yatra.

Pilgrims approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, which involves 14 Km uphill trek.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take 3-4 days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea-level.

Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

This year’s 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the ‘langars’ that have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra.

The banned items include all bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods and tobacco based products.

