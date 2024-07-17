Over 3.38 lakh perform Amaranth Yatra in 18 days

Jammu, July 17 (IANS) Over 3.38 lakh devotees have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra so far as another group of 3,740 pilgrims left for Kashmir on Wednesday amid tight security.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) officials, who manage the affairs of the annual Yatra, said that over 3.38 lakh devotees had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine during the last 18 days since the Yatra started on June 29.

“Another group of 3,740 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today morning in two escorted convoys for the Valley. Of these, the first escorted convoy carrying 1,435 Yatris in 55 vehicles left at 3.05 a.m. for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy carrying 2,305 Yatris in 72 vehicles left at 3.55 a.m. for the South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

For the first time since this year’s Yatra started, authorities are using a novel ‘Pony ambulance service’ to treat sick Yatris.

In this novel emergency service employed on both Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra tracks, ponies are used to carry pilgrims falling sick due to high altitude sickness or other health emergencies.

Authorities said that using this ‘ambulance service’, health department doctors and paramedics have so far successfully treated 1,200 patients on the twin Yatra routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional South Kashmir Pahalgam route or the North Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-cave shrine axis is 48 km long and it takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-cave shrine axis is 14 km long and it takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ and return to the base camp.

This year’s Yatra will conclude after 52 days on August 29 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.